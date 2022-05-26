In brief: Sony has launched its annual Days of Play sale, a two-week-long event affording deals on select PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games as well as discounts on related merchandise. No matter your preferred genre, Sony likely has something for you.

Highlights include half off Ghostwire: Tokyo and Back 4 Blood, a respectable 60 percent off Deathloop, Far Cry 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2, a full 75 percent off Borderlands 3 and NBA 2K22 and Mortal Kombat 11, and 80 percent off Mortal Kombat 11 and Need for Speed Heat.

Two of Quantum Dream's classic action-adventure games, Indigo Prophecy and Heavy Rain, are 60 percent off, yours for $5.99 and $11.99, respectively. Both are quite old at this point but if you like interactive dramas, they're certainly worth a look.

The PlayStation Gear store, meanwhile, is offering 20 percent off select merchandise for the duration of the sale. They are also hosting three days of additional deals as outlined below:

May 27 – spend over $50 and you'll receive an insulated beverage sleeve with your order.

June 3 – buy two God of War items and get a third free.

June 6 – you can enjoy a "5 under $5" PlayStation Shapes offer for that 24 hour period only.

Sony's Days of Play sale runs through June 8. For more gaming deals, be sure to check out the Epic Mega Sale. Epic's event runs through June 16 and they've got two more free games coming up including this week's freebie, Bioshock: The Collection . Last weeks free game was Borderlands 3.