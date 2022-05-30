Rumor mill: With rumors pointing to a potential July announcement date for Nvidia's next-generation RTX 4000 series, the big question consumers want to know is which card will arrive first. According to one notable leaker, it will be the flagship RTX 4090.

As reported by VideoCardz, prolific Twitter leaker Kopite7kimi claims that they have "confirmed" Nvidia will be taking a different approach to Ada Lovelace's release sequence compared to Ampere.

Choose B. Confirmed. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 29, 2022

With the current generation of cards, the RTX 3080 arrived first, on September 17, 2020, followed by the RTX 3090 on September 24, then the RTX 3070 on October 29. Kopite7kimi claims that with Lovelace, Nvidia will release in reverse order of power (and expense): RTX 4090 first, followed by the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070.

Assuming Nvidia uses the same release cadence as Ampere and the RTX 4000 series is announced in mid-July, the RTX 4090 could launch in August. The RTX 4080 might arrive in the same month, with the RTX 4070 getting here in September.

This is all rumor, of course, though Nvidia has reportedly been focusing its development on the AD102 GPU found in the RTX 4090, further suggesting the top product will land first. The card is said to feature 96MB of L2 cache, 16 times more than its predecessor, and a TGP of 600W or more.

The RTX 4080, meanwhile, is said to use the AD103 GPU alongside 16GB GDDR6X while featuring a 400W TGP. And the RTX 4070 will use an AD104 GPU, 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and have a 300W TGP.

Hopefully, we'll find out if the release schedules and spec rumors are accurate in a few weeks. With GPU prices continuing to fall and availability improving, the RTX 4000 series is looking pretty exciting.