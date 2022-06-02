TL;DR: MSI's Titan GT77 comes packed with the most powerful laptop hardware out right now, including an Intel Core i9-12900HX and an RTX 3080 Ti. However, it doesn't get the Raider GE67's impressive QHD OLED panel running at 240 Hz.

MSI has just unveiled its new lineup of high-end gaming laptops, with the most impressive one being the Titan GT77 desktop replacement.

The GT77 comes equipped with Intel's 12th Gen processors, up to a Core i9-12900HX, with graphics going up to an RTX 3080 Ti. MSI's OverBoost technology allows for a total power delivery of 250W to the CPU and GPU when the laptop is plugged in.

It also features one PCIe 5.0 and three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, up to 128 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 99.9 Whr battery. The 17.3-inch IPS screen has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Finally, the Titan comes with an RGB-backlit mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra Low switches.

It's worth noting that this notebook is significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessor, at 23mm thick and 3.1kg. The MSI Titan GT77 will start shipping later this month, starting at $3,199.

MSI has also shown off its new Raider GE77 HX and GE67 HX. These also feature up to an i9-12900HX on the CPU side and up to an RTX 3080 Ti for the GPU. The RAM is limited to a maximum of 64 GB, and there are "only" two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots.

The most impressive part of the GE67 is its screen. It has a Samsung-made 15.6-inch OLED panel with a QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz. The GE77 instead features a 17.3-inch IPS panel, allowing you to choose between a UHD resolution with 120 Hz or QHD with 240 Hz.

The MSI Raiders will also be available later this month. The GE67 HX starts at $2,499, while the larger GE77 HX starts at $2,599.