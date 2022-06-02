Something to look forward to: The Warhammer video games span several genres, from real-time (Dawn of War) and turn-based (Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters) strategies to sports (Blood Bowl) and shooters (Space Marine). But one area that it has never explored is CRPGs. That changes with Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

Announced during Games Workshops' annual Skulls showcase event, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will be the first CRPG set in the company's expansive universe. If that trailer doesn't get you excited enough, the fact it's being developed by Owlcat games should get your role-playing-blood pumping.

Owlcat is the studio behind Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, two well-reviewed and very, very deep CRPGs.

The game sees players take on the role of the titular Rogue Trader, "a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers, that reign over their own merchant empire and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself." Companions include a Space Marine, an Aeldari Ranger, and a Sister of Battle. There's also the promise of making fateful decisions and some high-impact turn-based battles.

The Rogue Trader name comes from the first edition of the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop game released in 1987. The Rogue Trader part of the title was eventually removed.

No word yet on Rogue Trader's release date, but Owlcat Games says those who preorder the top-tier pack will get access to both the early alpha release of the game as well as the beta release, letting them offer feedback on the game's development to the studio.

The Core Digital Pack (PC digital copy, beta access) is $39.99. A $49.99 Premium Pack also gets you a Voidship model, three in-game items, and your name in the credits; the $69.99 Ultimate Pack adds a digital artbook and more goodies; and the $99 Developers pack includes the alpha access. There's also a Collector's Edition coming soon.

The idea of a Divinity: Original Sin-style game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe is certainly an enticing one for fans. With the excellent Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters proving popular and Space Marine 2 on the horizon, the franchise's grimdark future looks promising.