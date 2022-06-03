Something to look forward to: We've known for a while that more PlayStation-only games would soon lose their console exclusivity and make their way to PC. Now, Sony has revealed what's coming next: Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered hits the platform this August 12, with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales landing sometime in the fall.

The announcement was one of the many reveals at Sony's June 2022 State of Play event yesterday. Anyone who played Marvel's Spider-Man when it arrived on PlayStation 4 in 2018 will know it was one of the best reasons to own Sony's last-gen console. The combination of its incredibly fluid, intuitive web-swinging traversal mechanic, Batman: Arkham series-like combat, and the entertaining story and characters made it a must-play for PS4 owners.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC! Experience our original Spider-Man story on August 12, 2022 when it launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store.#SpiderManPC #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/69kqPy9O5W — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 2, 2022

A remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man was released in 2020 as a PlayStation 5 launch title with upgraded graphics, including ray tracing, and all the DLC. That version will be hitting the PC on August 12.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, also a PS5 launch title, will be joining the Remastered version on the PC this fall.

Sony has been talking about more of its formerly exclusive PlayStation games coming to PC for a while. Its net sales on the platform more than doubled in the most recent financial year, which ended March 31, 2022, to $80 million, a feat Sony attributes to the PC releases of Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War.

A recent Sony business segment briefing for shareholders revealed that the company expects to make $300 million from its PC business in the current financial year. The two Spider-Man games will undoubtedly contribute to a chunk of that, as will the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, though the majority is expected to come from its $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie.