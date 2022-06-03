Why it matters: The PlayStation VR2 will be Sony's second virtual reality headset, with the company claiming it'll launch with over 20 "major" games. We still don't have a release date or pricing details but instead got a peek at some of the games being developed for the platform.

At its State of Play event, Sony showed off several teasers and trailers for upcoming PlayStation VR2 titles.

Arguably the biggest announcement is that Capcom is developing a Resident Evil Village update that will enable PS VR2 support. The game was released in May last year and was generally well-received by both players and critics, winning several Game of the Year awards.

Ethan Winters can now dual-wield weapons, with the gameplay in the trailer showing him using a shotgun and a pistol simultaneously. Lady Dimitrescu, the game's three-meter tall antagonist, is no doubt going to look even more... menacing in VR.

Sony confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 remake coming next year is also going to feature PS VR2 content, without detailing whether the entire game will be playable in VR. It's worth mentioning that the original RE4 got released for the Oculus Quest 2 last year.

Next up, Sony delivered a new gameplay trailer for Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which is going to be a PS VR2 exclusive. The combat system mainly revolves around dodging and using a compound bow. There also seems to be a lot of traversing and rock climbing which looks fantastic, as long as you don't have a fear of heights.

Hello Games is also bringing No Man's Sky to PS VR2, though the game already has support for Windows-compatible headsets and the first-gen PS VR. The new version will likely just be optimized for Sony's new VR controllers.

Finally, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is a new zombie shooter coming to PS VR, PS VR2, and Oculus Quest on PC.

None of these games have an exact release date, as the PlayStation VR2 platform isn't out yet.