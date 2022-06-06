In brief: Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at 10am PT / 1pm ET today. You can watch the keynote livestream right here as it happens. The event will likely focus on new software and OS revisions from Cupertino, but there's always a chance that we could see some hardware reveals as well, including new Macs.

Apple is sticking to its multi-platform streaming policy with WWDC 2022. The event will be shown on the company's website, YouTube channel, events page, the Apple TV App, and elsewhere.

The biggest part of the event will likely be dedicated to iOS 16. We haven't heard too much about the latest mobile operating system. However, rumors say there could be several features designed specifically for the upcoming iPhone 14, including an always-on display and car-crash detection.

Apple will also unveil the latest versions of its other operating systems. iPadOS 16 will come with many iOS 16 features while pushing the best-selling tablet line even closer to laptop territory with some device-specific updates. Conversely, MacOS 13 is rumored to receive an update that brings its System Preferences closer to the iPhone and iPad Settings app. We can also expect to see some minor updates in the new watchOS 9 and tvOS 16.

Apple tends to save its hardware announcements for other, dedicated events, but that's no guarantee this year will be the same. One report claims Apple has been aiming to launch an M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, though China's lockdowns have complicated its plans. Some outside bets include a refreshed Mac Pro featuring Apple's own silicon and a new Pro Display XDR.

Make sure to come back at 10am PT / 1pm ET today to see what Apple has in store.