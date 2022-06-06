In brief: Apple headlined WWDC 2022 by revealing what iOS 16 will bring to iPhones later this year. Significant changes are coming to the lock screen, car play, messages, email, iCloud, wallets, privacy, and authentication, to name a few. Let's dive in.

The feature iOS 16 gives the most attention is the lock screen. Apple made it more customizable and made important information more accessible. Widgets displaying information like the weather, calendar, and fitness data can now appear when the phone wakes up without requiring users to swipe to the widget menu.

Additionally, new personalization options include dynamic wallpapers and optional fonts for displaying the date and time. The new lock screen can have more than one custom configuration for different parts of users' lives, like work and personal. Lock screen notifications are now on the bottom of the screen to occupy less space. Those new notifications will continually update to show the status of live events like sports matches or deliveries.

Apple brings some useful new features to Messages and Mail as well. The Messages app has edit and undo functions, and users can recover recently deleted messages. Upgrades to Visual Look Up let users cut objects out of photos to paste into Messages and other apps. The Mail app will add email scheduling, reminders, and an improved search engine.

Another new feature lets groups of users share photos over iCloud. With iCloud Shared Photo Library, one user can establish a shared iCloud folder to which up to five others can contribute. The camera can automatically share pictures with this library, and iOS 16 can automatically suggest which photos to add.

With iOS 16, Apple attempts to replace passwords with passkeys completely. Passkeys leverage Apple's recent collaboration with FIDO to let users log into websites, apps, and other services with Face ID or Touch ID, and they sync across Apple devices. Microsoft and Google are also on-board with FIDO, so the biometric logins should work across Apple and non-Apple devices.

Safety Check is a new functionality that helps users escape domestic or intimate partner violence by resetting access permissions. With it, at-risk users can quickly limit messaging and iCloud to one device and reset privacy settings.

CarPlay receives fundamental layout changes with iOS 16. Users can control the radio and climate and see information on multiple screens. CarPlay will also add customization for how gauges and widgets appear. Apple will reveal more about the new CarPlay as the launch of supported vehicles nears in late 2023.

Apple's iOS 16 brings many more enhancements to Safari, Apple Maps, Dictation, Siri, the Home app, fitness, Apple News, and more. It will support iPhone 8 and newer, cutting off the iPhone 6s, 7, the first-generation SE, and the 7th generation iPod Touch. The public beta begins in July, with general availability coming later this year.