In brief: Smartphones like those from Samsung's Galaxy line have long shipped with a power-sharing feature that lets you share juice with other handsets, watches or earbuds in a pinch. Ford's new all-electric F-150 Lightning also affords similar functionality as one new owner recently learned.

While going through the vehicle's included accessories, the user stumbled upon a mobile power cord, a 14-30 to 14-50 adapter and a J1772 Tesla adapter. Other forum members had a field day with the prospect of coming to the rescue of stranded Teslas.

"We can help all those poor dead Teslas," the original poster said. "I'll add a bumper sticker "Tesla Rescue Squad"," another user quipped.

When pinged for comment, a Ford rep told The Verge that the F-150 Lightning can charge other EVs using its bi-directional charging capability. "We're shipping our first Lightnings with adapters so F-150 Lightning customers can lend a hand if needed," the spokesperson added.

Depending on the trim model, the F-150 Lightning can put out 2.4 kilowatts or 9.6 kilowatts from a variety of connectors in the cab, bed and front trunk.

Tesla sells a J1772 charging adapter on its website for $50. According to the listing, it is compatible with most Level 2 public charging stations and supports charging speeds up to 19.2kW. The adapter comes standard with the purchase of any Tesla, we're told.

As Electrek highlights, including the adapter with Lightning trucks is probably just a marketing ploy by Ford and a jab at rival Tesla. Still, it could come in handy in rare instances.