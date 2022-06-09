Bottom line: Infinity Ward's sequel to the massively popular MW19 reboot seems to be raising the stakes across the board in its worldwide reveal trailer. Task Force 141 is now front and center, with a new global conflict on the horizon in the single-player campaign that looks to have a good mix of action-packed and immersive stealth missions. Moreover, Activision is launching this game on Steam in addition to Battle.net on PC with a new $70 price tag of across all platforms.

It's unmistakably a CoD trailer when the first few seconds involve dangling upside down from a helicopter into oncoming traffic and then shooting an ablaze truck to get out of a sticky situation. Modern Warfare II will likely feature plenty of such instances in the single-player story alongside other more realistic and immersive experiences that build on MW19's gripping campaign.

Besides calling it the most ambitious entry, Infinity Ward says this year's shooter will have a revamped Gunsmith system, improved weapon handling, advanced AI and new gameplay mechanics and elements. The campaign will feature Modern Warfare's famous Task Force 141 operators, who will be joined this time by Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

Eurogamer notes that Infinity Ward devs are especially excited about the newly implemented water tech, which adds a new layer to the gameplay across the campaign and multiplayer by simulating bullet speeds, alongside equipment and killstreaks that interact with water. Unlike CoD: Ghosts, players can expect underwater levels to have more depth.

Perhaps the more interesting bit of news for PC players is Activision bringing back CoD to Steam after a five-year hiatus. However, Modern Warfare II will also be the first entry in the franchise to arrive with a $70 standard edition, alongside the $100 Vault Edition. Console players, last- and current-gen, will also have to pay $70 for the cross-gen bundle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, 2022 on PC and consoles. The new Warzone 2.0 experience will arrive later in the year with a new play space and sandbox mode.