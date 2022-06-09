Something to look forward to: The Summer Game Fest has taken the lead role in presenting all the new video game announcements that typically occur in June (there was no E3). This week, it revealed plenty of new footage for new and already-announced games. But this is just the beginning, with more gaming shows set to occur over the next several days.

This year's Summer Game Fest included new footage from upcoming games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Street Fighter 6, the Callisto Protocol, and more.

We've gathered the biggest trailers here along with the full stream archive (watch above).

The Last of Us: Part 1

Rumors of a PlayStation 5 remake of the first Last of Us game have circulated for a while. Naughty Dog has completely rebuilt the 2013 survival action game with next-gen graphics and improved gameplay. It's set to arrive for PS5 on September 2, with a PC version to follow. The multiplayer mode will launch later as a standalone game.

The Callisto Protocol

This year's Summer Game Fest showcased several sci-fi horror games. Among them was the Callisto Protocol, from the team behind the original Dead Space. The new gameplay reel shows that, like its spiritual predecessor, Callisto Protocol is a third-person survival horror game with a lot of monsters and gore. It launches on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles on December 2.

Street Fighter 6

Capcom unveiled gameplay footage for Street Fighter 6 last week at Sony's State of Play. Now we get the first glimpse of how longtime series character Guile handles in the upcoming title. We can expect more Street Fighter 6 footage at Capcom's presentation on June 13. Capcom will release the multiplatform game next year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

In E3's absence, the Summer Game Fest took over the annual tradition of revealing a campaign level from the next Call of Duty game. This year, Modern Warfare II shows us a mission set on a boat during a storm. As the vessel rocks back and forth, we can see cover moving from side to side, and eventually, water rushing inward which affects both the player and enemies. The game launches October 28 for both console generations and PC, bringing the franchise back to Steam after a 5-year absence.

Stormgate

A team of former Blizzard developers who worked on Warcraft III and StarCraft unveiled Stormgate, a free-to-play RTS that combines sci-fi and fantasy elements. Running on Unreal Engine 5, the game will feature a streamlined and accessible experience across singleplayer, co-op, and PvP gameplay. A beta is scheduled for next year.

Flashback 2

Flashback 2, the sequel to a classic PC sidescrolling action game, is now planned to launch sometime this winter on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with a Nintendo Switch version coming next year. The new game features the original's 2D platforming and shooting gameplay with modern graphics, and developers who worked on the first game have returned.

Marvel Midnight Suns

XCOM creator Firaxis' comic book-themed tactical RPG Marvel Midnight Suns was originally supposed to be out by now but was delayed to October 7. The game received a new trailer this week, showing off Spider-Man and Venom.

Routine

Another space horror title at Summer Game Fest is the game Routine. It was announced back in 2012 and has been AWOL since 2016. Lunar Software and Raw Fury have re-revealed it with all-new graphics and a soundtrack from Doom Eternal's Mick Gordon (that we don't hear in the trailer). There's no release date yet but many are happy to see proof of life. Routine is planned for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles, coming to Game Pass at launch.

Zenless Zone Zero

The company behind Genshin Impact released a new trailer for its urban-themed hack n' slash action game, Zenless Zone Zero. Featuring a colorful visual style similar to Genshin, Zenless Zone Zero has players explore changing labyrinths with multiple playable characters. There's no release date but a closed beta for PC and iOS will start soon.

Saints Row

Along with a new trailer, Deep Silver released the full character creator for the upcoming Saints Row reboot. Players can download it for free on the Epic Games Store as well as both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The full game releases for those platforms on August 23.

Other games showcased included Witchfire, Fort Solis, Highwater, American Arcadia, Goat Simulator 3, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Neon White, Midnight Fight Express, Honkai Starrail, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, One Piece Odyssey, Soul Hackers 2, Metal Hellsinger, Nightingale, Warhammer Darktide, Layers of Fears, and Gotham Knights.

Over the next week, more games are likely to show up at the IGN Expo, Netflix Geeked Week 2022, the Tribeca Games Spotlight, the Future Games Show, the Xbox and Bethesda presentation, and the PC Gaming Show.