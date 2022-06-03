Highly anticipated: Sony held its State of Play presentation on Thursday. This edition had various news bites, including reveals for a Resident Evil 4 remake release date, Street Fighter 6, and Final Fantasy XVI. It also had updates for the delayed cyberpunk cat game Stray, Marvel's Spider-Man for PC, and a handful of indie announcements.

Sony allotted a good portion of the time to PS VR2 news and trailers. Last week, Sony revealed to investors that it has at least 20 "major" IPs ready for a PS VR2 launch titles. Other than dropping a few franchise names like Horizon, Gran Turismo, and Uncharted, the company didn't offer much more.

However, yesterday's presentation not only confirmed a few games we didn't know about, but it also had some trailers for them. If you would rather watch the entire program, we have it above in the masthead. For those just wanting to see what VR goodness is in store, keep reading.

Resident Evil Village

Although there had previously been no indication that Village would be coming to PS VR2, it's not surprising. Capcom ported Resident Evil 7 to the PSVR, and it was so successful and stressfully scary that nobody could even finish it (just kidding, but I couldn't). Like RE7, the base game is getting VR support, meaning if you already own Village, you will get the VR mode for free. Bargain!

Saints & Sinner Ch. 2 — Retribution

The Walking Dead is back again with a follow-up to the PSVR survival horror game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. The first game was a solid VR title for those into cutting down hordes of zombies or sneaking by them. Scavenging for supplies was a big part of the first game, so it's safe to assume that Chapter 2 contains more of the same. However, judging by the trailer, the map might be a whole lot bigger.

No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky was also not a big surprise. Hello Games already added PSVR support to its ambitious space opera back in 2019. That it would update VR mode to the PS VR2 is a gimme. The trailer didn't mention if it would be a free update or paid DLC, but if you have been playing the game for very long, you know that HG's philosophy with No Man's Sky content is, "Everything's free."

Horizon Call of the Mountain

This one we already knew was coming. It was the only title Sony specifically mentioned to investors, but it was nice to see a trailer for it. The teaser reveals some gameplay and tidbits of the story to give you a taste of what's in store. Alongside Call of the Mountain, Guerilla Games announced a "major" update to Forbidden West. The patch includes New Game+, improved visual fidelity in performance mode, new outfits, skill points reset, an "Ultra Hard" difficulty, and more. That patch is available now.

Although Sony did not have a release date for the PS VR2, if you watched the Saints & Sinners trailer carefully, it revealed the game would be coming out in 2022. Since it's a VR exclusive title, the headset must also hit shelves sometime this year. My bet would be just in time for the holiday shopping season.