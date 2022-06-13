What just happened? The Epic Games Store has launched an open beta for PC Building Simulator 2, the sequel to one of 2019's surprise hits. The game builds on the success of the original. This time around, you'll have access to more than 1,200 individual components from 45+ real-life brands including AMD, Nvidia, Asus, Corsair, HyperX and NZXT, just to name a few.

The beta will focus on new features like improved RGB lighting, case customization and bespoke waterblocks for GPUs, memory and motherboards. Another feature allows users to import and export builds in free build mode using the new .pcbs file format.

The open beta runs through June 20 and all participants will receive 15 percent off the final game once it launches later this year. Furthermore, those who go the extra mile and provide feedback during the beta will be entered for a chance to win a copy of the game.

The team says beta users can expect some bugs but they are pretty confident that most major wrinkles have already been ironed out.

As highlighted when the game was first announced, it is being developed by Spiral House. The original was created by The Irregular Corporation, which was absorbed by Epic Games last year.

To get started, simply navigate to the game's listing, click "Add to Cart" and complete the checkout process. It's free to try the first five levels of the 30+ hour career mode.