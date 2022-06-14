In brief: AMD earlier this year identified an issue causing headaches for select Ryzen CPU users in Windows 10 and Windows 11. The chipmaker promised a fix was in development and now, it's starting to roll out as a BIOS update from motherboard manufacturers.

The issue in question is related to AMD's implementation of Firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM), a firmware-based solution that bypasses the need for a discrete TPM. Specifically, it was found that select Ryzen system configurations could perform extended fTPM-related memory transactions, which could result in temporary pauses until the transaction is finished. This manifested as seemingly random stuttering or freezing in Windows.

Microsoft riled up some Windows users by requiring the use of TPM 2.0 in Windows 11 as an added security measure.

AMD offered up a temporary solution as it worked to rectify the matter – the use of a hardware-based TPM. This required shelling out a few bucks for a physical module and your board needed a 14-pin header to support it. Now, the firmware fix is in and being distributed via BIOS update.

Affected users are encouraged to check their motherboard vendor's support page to see if a new BIOS is available. You'll specifically want to look for support for AGESA version 1207 or later when checking the BIOS update's change log. Most major vendors should already have the new update available but if your provider doesn't, keep checking back as it is likely coming very soon.