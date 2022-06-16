What just happened? AOC has revealed new details about its impressive-sounding Agon Pro AG344UXM monitor, including a price tag that reflects the slew of features on offer. The 21:9, 34-inch ultrawide boasts an IPS panel with a 1440p resolution (3,440 x 1,440), 170Hz refresh rate, and Mini LED backlighting. And unlike similar monitors, this one is flat rather than curved.

Having revealed the Agon Pro AG344UXM in China earlier this year, AOC has now confirmed pricing and availability outside of the country.

One of the highlights of the monitor is that it features Mini LED backlights, something we've seen in a few high-end options such as the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 and Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX. AOC says the Agon Pro AG344UXM has 1,152 dimming zones and can reach 1,000 nits for HDR content and 600 nits for SDR.

While Mini LED monitors aren't quite on the same level as OLEDs like the much-loved Alienware AW3423DW—OLEDs don't suffer blooming or haloing around bright objects—they tend to have higher brightness and don't suffer the kind of image retention so common in OLEDs.

Elsewhere, the Agon Pro AG344UXM offers 10-bit color depth, which combined with the 1,000 nits peak brightness earns it VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. It also has 99% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and a 1 ms GtG response time.

Port-wise, the monitor features DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB Type-C (DisplayPort Alt mode). There's also a 4-port USB hub with USB Type-B upstream, a KVM switch, 90 W USB Power Delivery, and two 8W speakers, as well as the usual game modes.

That leads us to the price. Only the Agon Pro AG344UXM's UK price tag has been revealed: a hefty £1,430. That's around $1,732. US prices are almost always lower than in the UK due to factors such as taxes, but it still looks set to be expensive—probably more than the brilliant Alienware AW3423DW ($1,300) but definitely less than the $3,000 Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX.

The Agon Pro AG344UXM launches in July.