In brief: Meta has launched its Quest Summer Sale with discounts on over 60 virtual reality games, apps and bundles for Quest headsets. From now through June 26, you can grab discounts of up to 40 percent on some of the best games and apps on the market.

Highlights include Myst, Ragnarock, The Exorcist: Legion VR and Rush for 40 percent off. Zombie shooter Arizona Sunshine can be yours for $27.99 after taking 30 percent off the top, while Contractors and Real VR Fishing are $13.99 apiece after similar savings.

Bundles include the Battle It Out Pack for $55.99, which includes Superhot VR, Gorn and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and the Sports Starter Pack with Eleven Table Tennis, The Thrill of the Fight and Golf+ for $35.99 after a 33 percent discount.

Star Wars fans might be interested in the Vader Immortal Pack, which includes all three episodes of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, for just $20.99, or the Star Wars: Tales + DLC bundle for $24.99 following a 28 percent price cut. Star Wars Pinball VR is also marked down by 28 percent, yours for only $17.99.

The excellent puzzle game I Expect You To Die is priced at just $17.99, as is its sequel. Virtual Desktop, an app that lets you interact with your computer monitor in a 3D space, is down to $14.99 after a 25 percent cut.

Virtual reality hasn't revolutionized computing as some believed it would roughly a decade ago, but that doesn't mean industry frontrunners are giving up on the medium just yet. Meta's own Reality Labs recently hosted a virtual roundtable with media members to share some of the progress they've made in the space and outline a path to reach a point where VR is virtually indistinguishable from the real world.

"I don't think it's going to be that long until we can create scenes with basically perfect fidelity," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.