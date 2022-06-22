In a nutshell: Xiaomi has introduced its first Windows-powered 2-in-1 laptop, the Xiaomi Book S. The portable packs a 12.4-inch touchscreen LCD panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 (244 PPI, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate) and 500 nits of brightness. The screen is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

It's powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, which is comprised of an octa-core CPU and Adreno 680 graphics on a 7nm manufacturing process. The SoC is starting to show its age considering Qualcomm introduced its Gen 3 SoC back in December.

The chip is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 256GB SSD. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 come standard, as do the system's dual speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and Windows 11 operating system. Additional amenities include a front-facing 5-megapixel camera, a USB-C port, dual microphones and an expansion card slot. Battery life is rated at up to 13.4 hours, and it comes with a 65W GaN fast charger.

The slate measures 11.6 inches x 7.8 inches x 0.35 inches and weighs in at 1.6 pounds thanks in part to its aluminum-magnesium alloy body.

Xiaomi has two optional accessories to go with the Book S, a full-size magnetic keyboard and a smart pen sporting a 240Hz sampling rate and 4,096 levels of pressure. The keyboard features 1.3mm wide keys with a height of 1.5mm for enhanced usability when typing.

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4" starts at €699 (around $740). The optional Xiaomi Keyboard and Xiaomi Smart Pen will set buyers back extra.