In a nutshell: Insta360 is taking 360-degree capture to the next level with its latest camera. The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition features a pair of 1-inch CMOS sensors, allowing the handheld camera to capture 6K 360-degree video and 21-megapixel 360-degree still photos. It utilizes twin 6.52mm (35mm equivalent focal length) lenses with an f/2.2 aperture and employs a six-axis gyroscope for integrated stabilization without the need for a standalone gimbal.

The camera also features an interchangeable lens design, making it upgradeable down the road.

Insta360's latest additionally affords AI-powered HDR and is IPX3 water resistant. A future software development kit (SDK) release will enable compatibility with platforms like OpenSpace and Matterport, we're told. Battery life wasn't mentioned, but we do know it ships with a 1350mAh battery pack.

The camera was co-engineered with Leica, one of the most respected brands in imaging.

With it, content creators can capture everything they need in one take then reframe after the fact. Its compact form factor lends itself to increased versatility, and the 360-degree capture tech can totally erase unsightly selfie sticks from a scene. The camera can even be used for livestreaming (with a compatible smartphone) and as a webcam.

The Insta360 One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is available to purchase from today. At $799.99, it's probably going to slot into the category of serious content creation tool rather than fun impulse buy for most shoppers. Image quality has been a huge problem with early 360-degree cameras, and if Insta360's latest can deliver on its promises, it could be well worth the asking price.