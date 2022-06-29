In a nutshell: Nikon has launched a new mirrorless camera sporting a design optimized for video recording. The Nikon Z30 is an APS-C mirrorless shooter with a 20.9-megapixel CMOS image sensor that utilizes the familiar Nikon Z mount. There is no electronic viewfinder but the flip-out, 3.0-inch LCD panel is touch enabled and even closes inwards to minimize fingerprints, smudges and scratches when traveling.

Nikon's latest is capable of recording 4K video at up to 30 frames per second or full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) at up to 120 fps. Max video recording time is capped at 125 minutes but this could vary depending on your recording mode and remaining battery life.

The Z30 packs dual stereo mics although those looking to up their audio game might want to consider optional outdoor wind muffs or an external microphone setup. A front-facing lamp lights up red so you always know when you're recording.

Nikon offers a free mobile app that can be paired with the Z30 for remote control, or you can spend a little extra and pick up the Bluetooth-powered remote to operate the camera from a distance.

The Nikon Z30 is available to pre-order over on B&H Photo for $706.95 for the body only and launches in mid-July. A bundle that includes a 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens will set you back $846.95 and another that adds a 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR zoom lens to the mix commands $1,196.95.

There's also an optional Creator's Accessory Kit for $149.95 that includes a Rode VideoMicro microphone, a tripod grip and the aforementioned Bluetooth remote control.