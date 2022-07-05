Why it matters: Soon Xbox Live Gold members will stop seeing Xbox 360 titles as monthly picks. While it will keep bringing Xbox One and newer games to the service, it's interesting to note that Xbox 360 owners will be missing out on a significant perk. Online play seems to be the only draw for Gold subscribers with a 360 now.

Microsoft is removing Xbox 360 games from Games with Gold this fall. The news comes via emails sent out to subscribers over the weekend. The letter notes that Microsoft has "reached the limit of [its] ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog."

From October 1, 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles. We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month."

Beginning October 1, 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles. pic.twitter.com/CwXFJJCm2y — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) July 5, 2022

Microsoft emphasized that this change will not affect games downloaded by the deadline. Any XB360 games that players redeem before October 1 will remain on their Xbox account, even if they cancel their Xbox Live Gold subscription. Microsoft will continue adding Xbox One titles every month as usual.

Microsoft might be trying to get customers to upgrade to an Xbox One or Series X|S and push them to a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The company started phasing out the Live branding last year when it renamed Xbox Live the "Xbox network." However, the Xbox 360 is incompatible with Game Pass, so Microsoft couldn't discontinue Live Gold.

Fans don't take kindly to having their legacy services shut down, as we saw from the blowback Sony received over shutting down the PlayStation 3 and PSP stores. Since Gold remains the only way for 360 owners to play online, Microsoft will likely keep it around for a while.

Image credit: Tom Whitehead