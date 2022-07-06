In a nutshell: Apple's redesigned MacBook Air broke cover at WWDC 2022 in June and found its way to the company's online store shortly after. Interested parties could learn all about the new laptop and compare pricing on various configurations but the option to place an order wasn't available. That'll change later this week as Apple will start accepting orders for its new MacBook Air on July 8 at 5 a.m. Pacific.

The new MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, MagSafe charging, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a four-speaker audio system. The portable measures 11.3mm thin uniformly and weighs only 2.7 pounds. It'll be offered in your choice of silver, space gray, midnight and starlight, and adopts Apple's flat edge styling from recent iPhone and iPad models.

Pricing starts at $1,199 ($1,099 for education customers) for an Air with an eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage. A configuration with a 10-core GPU and 512GB SSD can be yours for $1,499, and both base models can be custom configured with more memory and storage – up to 24GB and 2TB, respectively – for an additional fee.

Speaking of, keep your eyes peeled for our full review of Apple's new M2 SoC due out later this week.

The first wave of MacBook Airs with M2 chips will start arriving to customers and be available in select Apple Store locations beginning July 15.