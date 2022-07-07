What just happened? E3 2023 will make its long-awaited in-person return next summer – this, we've known for a while now. This week, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) revealed new details regarding the event scheduled for the second week of June 2023.

The ESA is partnering with ReedPop on E3 2023. As you may know, ReedPop is the veteran event production company behind other major shows including the Star Wars Celebration, PAX events and New York Comic Con.

"With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we're going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites," said ReedPop President Lance Fensterman.

Kyle Marsden-Kish, global VP of gaming for the company, said E3 2023 will be a return to form that honors what's always worked while reshaping what didn't and setting a new benchmark for video game expos to come.

E3 was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. An online-only version of E3 was hosted last summer, but many were disappointed with the effort. The ESA again decided to cancel E3 entirely for 2022 due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA, said the past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes the gaming industry like no other event. "ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come," Pierre-Louis added.

A secure media registration process will begin in late 2022. A list of confirmed exhibitors, event schedules, hotel and travel guides and the like will be communicated in the months to come via press releases and on the official E3 website.

E3 isn't the only show set to return next year. Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra recently said they are committed to bringing back BlizzCon in 2023. Like E3, BlizzCon was not held in 2020 and went virtual in 2021 before pausing again this year.