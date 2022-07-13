In a nutshell: Magic Leap describes its next-gen headset as the most immersive AR device on the market. It's powered by a 7nm AMD quad-core (eight threads) Zen2 x86 CPU that operates at up to 3.92GHz with 512kB of L2 per core and 4MB of total L3 cache. Other noteworthy tech specs include a 120Hz refresh rate display that affords 2.5M pixels per eye and a 70-degree diagonal field of view.

Magic Leap has announced commercial availability for its next-gen augmented reality platform.

The enterprise-focused Magic Leap 2 will launch on September 30, 2022, and be available in three editions. Magic Leap 2 Base is intended for full commercial deployments and production environments. It'll be priced at $3,299 and comes backed by a one-year limited warranty.

Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro, as the name suggests, is designed to help companies develop and test their apps. It'll provide access to developer tools, enterprise-grade features, sample projects and monthly early releases. Pricing starts at $4,099 which includes a one-year limited warranty.

The Magic Leap 2 Enterprise is meant for environments that command flexible, large-scale IT deployments and robust enterprise features. It includes access to quarterly software releases that can be fully managed via enterprise UEM / MDM solutions and can be used both as a dev tool and in commercial deployments. Pricing starts at $4,999 and it comes backed by a two-year warranty.

Magic Leap was founded in 2010 and managed to raise a boatload of money while in stealth mode. In 2020 following the disappointing consumer launch, Magic Leap pivoted to focus on the enterprise market.

Interested parties can visit Magic Leap's US reseller, Insight, to shop or speak to a specialist to see if the headset is right for your company.