In a nutshell: Toy maker Hasbro is partnering with the 3D printing specialists at Formlabs to give fans the opportunity to own personalized action figures. With the Hasbro Selfie Series, customers can scan their face using the Hasbro Pulse app then select which action figure they want to become and have it shipped to their doorstep.

Buyers can choose from a library of beloved IP including G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers and Marvel. Hasbro said there will also be designs inspired by Star Wars heroes.

"We have done extensive research to truly understand the fan's ask for a personalized product, and the team has done a fantastic job at making that dream a reality," says Brian Chapman, head of global design and development for Hasbro.

The custom creation will be a collector-grade, 6-inch figure. Pricing wasn't mentioned in the official PR material but earlier rumors suggested a $60 price tag. Orders for Hasbro Selfie Series figures will start this fall.

Fans attending San Diego Comic Con will have the opportunity to preview custom figures, and some will even have the option to create and purchase their figures early. SDCC 2022 kicks off on July 21 and runs through the 24th at the San Diego Convention Center.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.