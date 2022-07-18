Forward-looking: Many people fall into specific categories when they play games: an explorer who seeks out every inch of a map; a completionist who needs to earn every trophy; a Leeroy Jenkins-type that rashly runs headlong into each battle. EA knows this and has filed a patent that could determine a player's type and generate in-game content based on this information. Being Electronic Arts, it would also be used to show ads based on their playstyle.

The Persona Driven Dynamic Content Framework patent, originally spotted in April by Op Attack (via Exputer/VGC), describes a way of determining a 'player persona' based on the available gameplay information. These personas include 'explorer,' 'competitor,' 'collector,' 'support,' 'combatant,' 'tank/lead,' 'commander,' and 'completionist.' What's interesting is that the gameplay styles can be tracked across multiple games, not just one.

Part of the patent describes the system using the determined playstyle to dynamically tailor the game specifically for that player, perhaps by adding or subtracting more enemies, puzzles, or loot drops. Another possibility is giving out certain character traits or items that complement a playstyle.

A less enticing-sounding option is for the information to be used in what looks a lot like targeted advertising. It could recommend another game that suits a particular playstyle, maybe a bullet hell or Soulslike title for someone who keeps diving headlong into tough battles, for example. Or perhaps it'll suggest buying a specific item or piece of DLC based on your persona.

Not all patents end up in the real world, of course, but this one sounds like something with the potential to benefit gamers and companies. EA's Patent Pledge allows other developers to use five of its patents without the risk of being sued, so the technology could one day become a common feature in games.