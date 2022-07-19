In brief: Chevrolet's midsize Blazer crossover is getting electrified. The new Chevy Blazer EV will debut as a 2024 model with multiple trim, range and drivetrain options. The FWD base model 1LT will feature 19-inch wheels and an estimated 247-mile range, but the real fun happens when you opt for the SS (Super Sport) performance trim.

This AWD variant produces up to 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft of torque. In Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode, it can sprint from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds. Other premium amenities include front Brembo brakes for extra stopping power and 22-inch wheels.

All models ship standard with a 17.7-inch diagonal color touchscreen infotainment system, full LED lighting and high-speed DC fast-charging capability of up to 190 kW, enabling up to 78 miles of additional range with a quick 10-minute charge. With the hands-free start system, the driver only needs to push the brake pedal after closing the door to start the EV.

The Blazer EV joins GM's growing stable of all-electric vehicles including the Silverado EV and the insane GMC Hummer EV.

Interested parties can submit reservations for a Blazer EV from today over on Chevrolet's website. Pricing starts around $44,995 for the entry-level 1LT when it goes on sale in Q1 of 2024. The Blazer EV 2LT and RS will launch a bit earlier (next summer) starting around $47,595 and $51,995, respectively. The high-end SS model will start around $65,995 when it arrives later in 2023.