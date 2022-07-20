WTF?! Folding phones? That's yesterday's news. If you want the latest in cutting-edge technology, you need a folding TV. And we're not talking about a simple, palm-sized device here; this is a 165-inch MicroLED television from a luxury manufacturer. But don't get your hopes up about buying one unless you're Elon Musk or one of the billionaires he likes to pick fights with: it costs $400,000, or a bit less if you want the newer version that isn't built into the floor.

The M1 4K TV, which comes from Australian manufacturer C Seed, isn't your usual MicroLED. As you can see in the video below, the set would likely be perfect in the lair of an archetypical supervillain—again, looking at Musk—as it swings up 90 degrees from the floor (there's an optional motorized cover), looking like some kind of monolith. Once erect, the five separate panels of the TV unfold into a solid unit and descend into the stand.

The TV's impressiveness isn't limited to the folding mechanic; the M1 sounds like an excellent set in its own right as it packs MicroLED. The technology, which uses micrometer-sized LED lights, is self-illuminating like OLED, producing light and color from its pixel structures to offer perfect blacks and fantastic contrast. But unlike OLED, it's inorganic, meaning a longer life and little to no danger of burn-in. Samsung uses MicroLED in its line of very expensive high-end televisions, including the 146-inch The Wall—it's MicroLED's modularity that allows the M1 to fold.

You might be wondering if there are any noticeable lines where the five sections connect, but C Seed says its patented Adaptive Gap Calibration system uses automatic distance measuring and calibration to guarantee a perfectly seamless viewing experience.

The TV boasts HDR+ compatibility, a built-in 2.1 sound system with the soundbar integrated into the frame design, 1,000 nits brightness, and a 30,000:1 contrast ratio. You also get five HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports, and finish options of black, silver, gold, or titanium. There appears to be an error in the listed refresh rate, though, as it's down as 3,840Hz, the same number as the horizontal pixel resolution.

The good news is that the M1 is available in 165-inch, 137-inch, and 103-inch sizes, so you don't have to pay $400,000 for the largest model, though the others are still going to cost six-figure sums.

There's also a new version of the set, called the N1, that doesn't require the TV to be built directly into your mansion. This one rises from the floor stand and is only available in titanium matte, though it does come in the same size options and has pretty much the exact specs as the M1. But does a TV really scream excess and opulence if it's not hidden? Still, the 180,000 euro (~$184,500) starting price makes the N1 cheaper than its predecessor.