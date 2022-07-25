In brief: With over 26 million copies sold, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games to date. It also holds the distinction of being the only single-player game in the top five but that'll soon be changing thanks to the modding community.

User Kirbymini has developed a split-screen co-op multiplayer mod for Breath of the Wild that could hold some gamers over until Nintendo's sequel is ready.

A first look video on YouTube shows the couch co-op mod in action, complete with two Links – one at the top and one on bottom. Each player has their own HUD but it appears as though they are sharing attributes / stats.

Gameplay seems reasonably smooth although the video's creator said things can get laggy if the players venture too far away from each other. Things also get a bit wonky during cut scenes as only one player sees the scene – the screen just freezes in place for player two.

Other effects, like slowing time, impact both players simultaneously.

The mod is due out on July 29 but isn't compatible with actual Switch hardware. To play it, you'll need an emulator that runs Wii U titles on the PC.

Nintendo announced a sequel to Breath of the Wild in mid-2019 and shared gameplay footage at E3 2021. The game was originally scheduled to launch sometime this year but in March, Nintendo announced it was pushing it back to spring 2023.