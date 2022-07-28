TL;DR: Sony is rolling out a beta PlayStation 5 system software update that introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists as well as new quality of life improvements and social features. With support for 1440p, gamers now have an additional visual setting to choose from when playing on a compatible TV or PC monitor. To check compatibility, simply select "Test 1440p Output" under "Screen and Video" options in the system settings.

Games that support a higher native resolution like 4K might benefit from improve anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p. Notably, variable refresh rate on the PS5 only works at 1080p and 4K; 1440p resolution is not supported.

The beta also adds a new gamelists feature, making it easier to organize your library. Users can create up to 15 gamelists, and each list can contain up to 100 titles. All games under the "Your Collection" tab can be added to a list including disc, digital and streaming games. The same game can be added to multiple lists.

To create a list, navigate to "Your Collection" then select "Create Gamelist." From there, you can add games to the list and give it a name.

The new system update also lets you listen to and compare stereo and 3D audio, and select your preferred setting. Getting back to the action after pausing is easier as well thanks to convenient access to in-progress activities.

On the social front, the update now allows users to send stickers and voice messages to groups in the game base card. You'll also now get a notification when joining a party and a member is playing a game that you can join. Furthermore, you can now request party members to start "Share Screen" to watch their gameplay.

Hideaki Nishino, SVP of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said beta access is limited to invited participants in selected countries. Gamers are encouraged to keep an eye on their inbox for an invite. Should everything go smoothly, Sony aims to introduce the features to the global community later this year.

Image credit: Charles Sims