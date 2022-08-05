In a nutshell: If you've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to take Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 for a spin, now is the time. From now through August 7, the action-adventure first-person shooter is completely free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia and on PC. The free weekend includes access to the full game as well as additional crossover missions featuring Danny Trejo, Rambo and Stranger Things.

Far Cry 6 arrived on October 7, 2021, following multiple delays related to the pandemic. Players battle enemy soldiers and wildlife in their attempt to topple dictator "El Presidente" Antón Castillo, who is portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame. The game received mixed reviews from critics, earning a score of 73 on Metacritic.

Far Cry 6 has been discounted before but this is the first time we are aware of that it has been completely free to try. Better yet, if you like it and want to purchase it after the free weekend ends, all of your progress will carry over.

Furthermore, Ubisoft is offering a substantial sale to go along with the promotion. For a limited time, you can score 60 percent off Far Cry 6. With the discount, you'll pay just $24 for the standard edition, $40 for the gold edition and $48 for the ultimate edition. The collector's edition with replica flame thrower isn't part of the promotion, unfortunately.

Discounts of up to 50 percent are also on deck for those interested in a Season Pass and earlier DLC, which allow you to play as villains from previous games including Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5's Joseph "The Father" Seed.

Discounts vary by platform so you will want to check out Ubisoft's post for full details. There is also a photo mode content running through August 12 with the opportunity to win prizes including AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards, collector figurines, Corsair headsets and more.