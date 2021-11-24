Editor's take: The Epic Games Store has gone live with its Black Friday 2021 sale a bit early, giving gamers even more time to peruse the digital storefront and decide what to take home. There's plenty to choose from but if you are like me, you'll make a bee line directly to the value vault to find the deepest discounts.

Epic notes that many games are being discounted for the first time. For example, you can grab Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition for $41.99 after a 30 percent price cut. Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, meanwhile, can be yours for $47.99 with a more modest 17 percent discount, and you can pick up Crysis Remastered Trilogy for 20 percent off, bringing it down to $39.99.

Elsewhere, you can find Hitman 3 for $23.99 after a 60 percent price cut, or pick up Red Dead Redemption II for half off. Other fan favorites like Borderlands 3 and Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition are both marked down to $14.99 each.

Over in the value vault, the discounts are even deeper. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI can be yours for only $8.99 after an 85 percent price cut. Ghost Recon Breakpoint is also $8.99 after an 85 percent discount, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition is $9.99 after an 80 percent markdown. This War of Mine, a game I’ve been meaning to play for a while now, is only $3.99, and Among Us can be had for $3.74.

The Epic Games Store’s Black Friday 2021 sale runs through November 30.