In a nutshell: Das Keyboard has announced a low-profile mechanical keyboard designed specifically for the Mac. The MacTigr is comprised of a gunmetal gray aluminum unibody with a matte black stainless steel top that should combine for a very rigid board. It features an enhanced 105-key layout with command and option keys, linear Cherry MX low profile red mechanical switches that are rated to withstand 100 million keystrokes, and low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps.

According to Cherry MX's website, the low profile red is 35 percent shallower than the original MX red. It has a pre-travel of 1.2mm, a total travel of 3.2mm and required 45 cN of activation force, and uses aluminum springs with gold alloy contacts. Its linear feel is described as soft, smooth and silent.

The keyboard also includes a USB-C hub with two ports for fast data transfer and charging, dedicated media controls, a volume control dial and a sleep button. Full-NKRO makes the board ideal for gaming as well. It measures 17.6 inches (length) x 5.0 inches (width) x 1.06 inches (height) and weighs 2.43 pounds. Four rubber feet keep the board stationary on your desk but they are non-adjustable.

Juli Clover from MacRumors recently took the MacTigr for a spin and found that while it is on the quieter side as far as mechanical keyboards go, it is far from a totally silent board. A short bounce time combined with its 3.2mm of travel resulted in fast typing although Clover said the keys felt somewhat mushy rather than clicky.

The board does not include extras like RGB lighting and wireless connectivity so if such amenities are important, you might want to look elsewhere. The non-adjustable feet could also take some time to get used to, especially if you are accustomed to typing on a slight incline, but this could be remedied at home without too much effort.

The Das Keyboard MacTigr reference mechanical keyboard is available to purchase from today priced at $219 and comes backed by a one-year limited warranty.