In a nutshell: Adidas has announced a pair of wireless, solar-powered headphones with up to 80 hours of battery life. The Adidas RPT-02 SOL utilizes Powerfoyle solar cell technology from Exeger across the top of the headband, which can convert all forms of light into energy. This means they can be continuously charged outside via natural light or indoors with artificial light.

The light-harvesting headband also features an indicator to help detect the strongest light source to generate the most powerful charge.

The on-ear cans pack 45mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response of 20Hz – 20kHz and connect wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.2 with a range of up to 33 feet. A five-way control knob handles pairing and powering on / off as well as basic music controls but you will want to pair the headphones with the Adidas mobile app for maximum control. A built-in microphone enables voice assistant interaction.

The headphones are IPX4-rated against splashing liquids and come in grey or yellow colorways. Adidas notes that 51 percent of the headphones contain plastic, of which 87 percent is recycled. Furthermore, the inner headband and ear cushions are removable and washable meaning odors shouldn't be a concern so long as you keep them clean.

As for battery life, Adidas claims the cans can offer up to 80 hours of playback once the lights go out. When exposed to light, you can get close to unlimited playtime (depending on light conditions, of course). Wired changing happens over USB-C, with a full charge taking approximately two hours.

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless headphones are available to pre-order now priced at $229 and ship on August 24.

If you're looking for something a bit more premium, Sennheiser's new Momentum 4 wireless headphones might be worth a look. The over-ear cans only offer 60 hours of battery life but support quick charging and come with a handy carrying case packed with a few extra accessories. They will set you back around $120 more than the Adidas cans.