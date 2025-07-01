Nothing Headphone (1)
The Nothing Headphone (1) stands out in a crowded market with a distinctive design, customizable controls, and good noise cancellation, but getting the best sound quality requires some work on your part.-- As reviewed by PCMag
73
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
Excellent:0
Good:3
Average:3
Bad:1
Reviewers Liked
- Comfortable and great build quality
- Tons of smart features that work well
- Supports high-res codecs
- Solid noise cancellation
- Competitive battery life
- USB-C audio
- Nice carrying case
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Sound feels compressed
- The looks are divisive
- Lackluster sound before EQ
- Analog jack does not work without battery
- The ear pads are not easily removable and it's unclear whether they're replaceable
- A bit heavy