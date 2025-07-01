Reviewers Liked

  • Comfortable and great build quality
  • Tons of smart features that work well
  • Supports high-res codecs
  • Solid noise cancellation
  • Competitive battery life
  • USB-C audio
  • Nice carrying case

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Sound feels compressed
  • The looks are divisive
  • Lackluster sound before EQ
  • Analog jack does not work without battery
  • The ear pads are not easily removable and it's unclear whether they're replaceable
  • A bit heavy