What just happened? Asus has added to the increasing number of OLED gaming monitors on the market by releasing 42-inch and 48-inch models, both of which offer 138 Hz refresh rates (when overclocked) and 0.1ms response times. They also feature HDMI 2.1 ports for getting the most out of your PS5/XBSX console. As you can imagine, these big boys have price tags to match their specs.

After showing off the 42-inch ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ and the 48-inch ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ back at CES earlier this year, Asus has now announced availability of its two massive monitors. They both feature slim panels, 4K resolutions, and all the usual benefits associated with OLEDs: perfect blacks, fantastic colors, excellent contrast, etc.

But they aren't just high-refresh-rate TVs that are suitable PC monitor replacements, like LG's excellent C2 42. These are gaming monitors, which means the standard 120 Hz refresh rate can be overclocked to 138 Hz, 0.1ms response times (GtG), and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. They're also G-Sync compatible.

While those sort of figures in an OLED panel raise questions about potential longevity, especially when using them for long periods, Asus says it has addressed this issue through the use of a custom heatsink design that keeps everything relatively cool, hence why the company is pushing these displays as ideal for gaming and daily use (i.e. lengthy productivity and work tasks).

Elsewhere, the monitors' 10-bit color panels boast an impressive 800 nits brightness, a 1,200,000:1 contrast ratio, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, a Delta-E of less than 2, and HDR10 support. Asus says they also come with a special anti-glare micro-texture coating.

Connectivity-wise, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports with the full 48 Gbps bandwidth, a USB hub, and DisplayPort 1.4. The monitors should also sound very impressive, thanks to the built-in Harman Kardon speakers that use a 2.1 setup consisting of dual 10-watt front speakers and a 15-watt woofer.

It should come as no surprise to learn that the monitors aren't cheap. The ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ will launch in the UK for around £1,400 while the PG42UQ is £1,500—the size is the only difference between the two. That's about $1,655 and $1,774, though prices are always higher in the UK; other international retailers have the monitors prices around the equivalent of $1,299 and $1,499.

For a price comparison, the joint winners in our Best HDR Gaming Monitors feature, the Alienware AW3423DW 34" and LG C2 42" OLED, are both around $1,300.