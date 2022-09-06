Editor's take: Perhaps having the option to buy phones with or without a wall charger included would be a good compromise. Some consumers might prefer a bundled first-party charger that supports the phone's maximum charging speed, as most brands opt for proprietary fast charging technologies over USB-PD. Other people might feel they have enough chargers filling their drawers and could opt to save a few bucks by buying one without a charger, helping the environment in the process.

Brazil's government ordered Apple to cease selling iPhones in the country without a charger included in the box, claiming that the company is delivering an incomplete product to consumers. The Ministry of Justice and Public Security also fined the Cupertino firm R$12,275,500 (about $2.34 million US).

Apple began shipping phones without chargers two years ago, starting with the iPhone 12. Nowadays, all phones still on sale on its site only include a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box (no AC adaptor), including the iPhone 13 series, the newest iPhone SE, and even the older iPhone 11 lineup.

The company defended this practice, citing environmental concerns saying it considerably lowers the amount of e-waste. The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) wasn't convinced by the argument, claiming that Apple could take other measures to reduce the environmental impact, such as replacing the proprietary Lightning port on iPhones with USB-C.

Apple has faced problems in Brazil before over its lack of included wall chargers. Last year, the local consumer protection agency in Sao Paulo issued the company a R$10.5 million ($1.9 million at the time) fine. Meanwhile, in April, a civil court judge ruled that the firm had to compensate a Brazilian customer over $1,000 for not including the accessory in the box. The country also announced a proposal to make USB-C mandatory for all new phones starting July 1, 2024.

It's worth noting that Apple isn't the only phone manufacturer engaging in this practice. A couple of years ago, Samsung stopped bundling chargers with some of its phones, including flagships like the S22 Ultra or the Z Fold 4.