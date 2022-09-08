What just happened? Jeep has announced plans to introduce four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025. The "product offensive" will include the Jeep Recon, an all-new electric SUV. It'll feature a host of features catering to off-roading enthusiasts including Jeep's Selec-Terrain traction management system, aggressive off-road tires, under-body protection, tow hooks and e-locker axle technology.

Jeep claims the Recon will have the ability to cross the Rubicon Trail and drive back to town on a single charge.

The Stellantis-owned brand is also working on an all-electric Wagoneer. Codenamed Wagoneer S (which apparently stands for speed, striking and sexy), this premium SUV will feature an aerodynamic design targeting a range of 400 miles on a single charge. With 600 horsepower on tap, Jeep estimates I'll be able to sprint from zero to 60 mph in roughly 3.5 seconds.

Both the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer will be shown to the public and made available to reserve next year before entering production in 2024 in North America.

The Jeep Avenger, meanwhile, is slated to debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17. This compact, all-electric SUV will have a target range of 400 kilometers (about 249 miles) and boast "impressive" ground clearance as well as breakover and approach angles. Look for it to start shipping in Europe in early 2023.

A fourth vehicle, "built on the success of the Wrangler," was also shown in Jeep's YouTube presentation. It featured Grand Wagoneer badging and an estimated combined range of over 500 miles, which Jeep said will allow a driver to travel from New York, New York to Toronto, Canada on just one initial charge. The presenter conveniently failed to mention the vehicle by name so perhaps Jeep hasn't yet decided what to call it.

It's all part of a long-term plan that'll see half of all Jeeps sold in the US and 100 percent sold in Europe be fully electric by 2030. Dodge, another brand owned by Stellantis, recently previewed an all-electric version of its popular Charger muscle car.