In a nutshell: Apple has increased the cost of its battery replacement service with the introduction of the iPhone 14 family. The "Get an Estimate" tool on Apple's website shows the cost of a battery replacement as $99 for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Max. That's a 43 percent increase over the $69 that Apple charges to replace the battery in the iPhone 13 and earlier models.

A battery replacement for the iPhone SE (any generation) is even cheaper at $49.

Apple's support page notes that an iPhone's warranty doesn't cover batteries that wear down from normal use. That said, customers with AppleCare+ can have their battery replaced for free so long as it holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity.

iPhone users can check the status of their battery by going to Settings -> Battery -> Battery Health.

Those in need of a battery replacement can take their phone to an Apple Store or authorized retailer. Optionally, you can send your iPhone to Apple via mail or schedule an onsite service from authorized provider.

Apple's other repair services address damage to the front or rear glass and the rear camera system. Pricing varies depending on the service, model and whether or not you have an AppleCare+ plan.

In related news, AppleCare+ now includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage. Pricing varies depending on the device being covered. For the base iPhone 14, AppleCare+ starts at $7.99 per month or $179 for two years and scales up to $9.99 per month (or $199 for two years) for iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Theft and loss coverage can also be added for an additional fee. On the Plus and Pro models, this pushes the monthly rate to $13.49, or $269 for two full years.

Apple's iPhone 14 models launch on September 16, except for the iPhone 14 Plus which won't arrive until October 7. Pricing starts at $799 for the standard iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage.

Image credit: Tyler Lastovich