What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.

A zip file was posted to the GTAForums around five hours ago (at the time of writing) with the message, "Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build."

One would usually expect a link such as this to lead to some scammy malware download, but no, it really is a slew of alleged clips from the in-development game.

The video above shows a player-controlled character called Luciaro robbing a diner alongside someone called Jason while a timer counts down to the cops' arrival. It looks a bit rough, with some placeholders, clipping, and missing textures, but it is a developer test build.

Previous rumors claim that GTA 6 will again feature multiple protagonists and be the first game in the series with a playable female character. We also heard it would take place across several cities, including Vice City; the V.C.P.D. on the police car in the video does suggest we'll be returning to the Miami-style location in GTA 6.

Some of the cutscenes also add authenticity to this leak. They feature what sounds like professional actors and the sort of dialogue one would instantly associate with a GTA game.

Another interesting element in all this is that the leaker, 'teapotuberhacker,' claims to be the same hacker responsible for the massive Uber breach that occurred a few days ago. An 18-year-old with the username 'teapots2022' accessed the ride-sharing giant's systems simply by tricking an employee into handing over their password via a text message.

The last official news we heard about GTA 6 was that Rockstar wants the game to set a benchmark for "the series, our industry, and for all entertainment." The company will reportedly take a more politically correct stance in the sixth main installment and not "punch down" by making fun of marginalized groups. GTA 6 might not arrive until 2024 or even 2025, so there's a long wait before we find out what's in store.