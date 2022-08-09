What just happened? It's never easy for developers to follow a wildly successful game with one that's just as well-received. But the task is likely to be especially difficult for Rockstar, who, with the future release of GTA 6, will face comparisons with the second best-selling game of all time: GTA V. However, the company says it is up for the challenge and wants the next Grand Theft Auto title to set a benchmark for "the series, our industry, and for all entertainment."

Rockstar confirmed a new GTA game was in the works earlier this year. This was reiterated and slightly expanded upon during its parent company's latest financial results call, during which Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed the game would have a very high bar.

"With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases," Zelnick said.

It will be interesting to discover if GTA 6 can come close to matching the success of its predecessor. Most of what we've heard about the game are rumors and speculation, though it does sound like it will be quite a departure from what we're used to seeing in a GTA title.

Last month brought news that, for the first time in the franchise's history, GTA 6 will include a female protagonist, a Latina woman who is part of a "Bonnie-and-Clyde-like" duo, suggesting the game will again feature multiple playable characters.

Additionally, we might not see much of the often-controversial humor the franchise is famous for. Rockstar is reportedly going to take a more politically correct stance in GTA 6 and not "punch down" by making fun of marginalized groups. It's a similar approach taken by the new Saints Row game that arrives this month, one that hasn't been welcomed by most of the series' fans.

Those "Saints" look like the kind of people the real Saints would bully lol, You guys really made this reboot for fortnite audience :D pic.twitter.com/25vV7arGga — Erdem Atıcı (@2paclypsenow) August 25, 2021

As for when we'll get to find out if GTA 6 can set an industry benchmark, Rockstar first said that development was "well underway" back in February. Some rumors put its release date as far ahead as 2025. That date does seem unlikely, though Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously said not to expect it next year.