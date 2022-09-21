The big picture: Logitech's new G Cloud handheld trades the Steam Deck's performance for better battery life and a lighter form factor. It doesn't require high-end internals and sophisticated cooling solutions as it relies on streaming games from the cloud or a local PC/Xbox instead of natively rendering the games.

Logitech just unveiled its first handheld console developed in partnership with Tencent. Unlike the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck, Logitech's aptly named G Cloud primarily focuses on cloud gaming services, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. Players can also stream games locally from their PC with the Steam Link app or from their Xbox via the eponymous app.

The Logitech G Cloud is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, an octa-core processor with a 2.3 GHz boost frequency usually found in mid-range phones, paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It runs an older version of Android (11) with the Google Play Store preinstalled, allowing users to download mobile games, social media apps, and video streaming services. Owners can also use it as a tablet.

Up front, the G Cloud has a design reminiscent of its competitors, with a 7-inch touchscreen LCD touting a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and a 60Hz refresh rate. Flanking the display are the controls, including two analog joysticks, a D-pad, and four action buttons. There are also left and right bumpers and triggers on the top side.

The handheld comes with stereo speakers, two microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot for users who wish to expand the device's storage. Its 6,000 mAh battery charges through a USB-C port, with Logitech quoting an impressive 12+ hour battery life. Support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 is also present.

Logitech's G Cloud will start shipping next month, with the only color currently available being white (perhaps due to the cloud theme). It'll cost a rather hefty $349, considering that the Steam Deck packs far more horsepower at a similar price point, but preordering it will net you a $50 discount.