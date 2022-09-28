In a nutshell: Bugs in new phones are something that's become a common problem for consumers. The iPhone 14 Pro seems to suffer from quite a few of them, the latest of which include random restarts and cellular connectivity issues.

Apple's $999 (starting price) handset arrived alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max and standard iPhone 14 earlier this month. But not all buyers are happy with their purchase. Some Redditors have reported that the device is randomly restarting approximately every 10 minutes while charging.

Several other users write that they are experiencing the same issues in both iOS 16.0.1 and 16.0.2 and when using both wireless and wired charging solutions. Some say they've found the same problem with their iPhone 14 Pro Max devices, too.

One comment says Apple Support suggested fully restoring from backup with DFU or Recovery Mode, disabling optimized charging, and uninstalling the Eufy app, none of which worked. However, the author writes that disabling background app refresh did fix the issue.

This isn't the only iPhone 14 Pro problem that's been discovered. Some Verizon customers say they are experiencing poor 5G cellular connections and calls randomly dropping. Verizon's network coverage isn't at fault here, as a few of those affected say they know people in their area on the same plan who haven't experienced similar issues on other devices.

At least 100 people have reported slow 5G speeds with the iPhone 14 Pro on the Verizon network. Like the charging issue, it's unclear exactly how many people are impacted. If you're one of them, the best course of action would be to return the handset for a working replacement.

Earlier this month, some iPhone 14 Pro users found that using the camera with third-party apps caused the camera module to shake so violently that it made a buzzing or rattling noise. It also created some nauseating photos and videos. Apple addressed the shaking with the iOS 16.0.2 update, but it appears Cupertino will need to fix a few more things in the iPhone 14 Pro via future updates.