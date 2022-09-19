In a nutshell: As with previous Apple handsets, one of the highlights of the iPhone 14 Pro is its cutting-edge camera tech. But it appears that owners are encountering major issues when using the phone's snapper via third-party apps such as Instagram and Snapchat: the camera is shaking and making very concerning noises.

As spotted by 9To5Mac, a number of iPhone 14 Pro owners have been posting videos of their device's cameras exhibiting strange behavior when used with third-party apps. Luke Miani, from the YouTube tech channel of the same name, tweeted a short clip showing his $999 handset using the Snapchat camera.

So uh, we're having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

As you can see, not only does the picture look like it has a drunk-effect filter because of the vibrations, but the camera module's violent movements are causing a buzzing/rattling noise.

There are similar complaints appearing across the web. It seems that the problem is only present when the camera is used via these third-party apps—the hugely popular TikTok is also causing the same issues—and not within the iPhone 14 Pro's own camera app.

Here's another video of the rattling camera, courtesy of TikTok user Damian Munoz.

The good news for owners of Apple's latest and greatest is that this is almost certainly a software problem and not some issue with the hardware, meaning it should be addressable with an update from the apps causing the camera shake.

The most probable explanation is that the apps weren't ready for Apple's latest optical image stabilization. The iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP main camera uses Cupertino's second-generation Sensor Shift OIS, which physically moves the sensor to counter the effect of camera shake.

The issue isn't present in all iPhone 14 Pro handsets—some users have tried to recreate the shaking in the apps but failed. Precisely how many units are experiencing the weird camera vibrations/noises is unknown, but it should hopefully be fixed with a patch rollout soon.

Check out the iPhone 14 Pro reviews from around the web right here. The handset has an average score of 87, slightly lower than the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max.