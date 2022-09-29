Forward-looking: The gaming monitor market has seen a noticeable surge over the last number of years. We've seen 4K 144Hz displays arrive, OLED monitors are hitting shelves, and there's even an increase in TV-sized gaming displays that have been available recently. Despite this creative boom and large variety of products for the consumer market, there has been a 10 percent drop in shipments since 2021.

Trendforce's Anita Wang released a report on the matter that also covers details such as sales for panel types and screen curvature. In 2021, there were 22.8 million shipments of gaming monitors compared to an estimated 20.5 million units shipped for 2022.

Trendforce believes the drop is due to high inflation in Europe and the US as well as the long delay times for new graphics cards, leaving consumers to believe there's no reason to upgrade their monitor.

Wang talks about panel curvature in relation to shipments, noting that approximately 41 percent of all gaming monitors shipped in 2021 were curved. Wang estimates this number will increase to 44 percent by the end of 2022, and potentially to 46 percent in 2023. The data may imply that the group of people who swear against curved displays may be a vocal minority soon, assuming trends continue.

As for panel types, VA holds 48 percent of the market share. IPS follows closely behind, accounting for 43 percent of shipments. The once dominant TN panel now only accounts for nine percent of shipments. Wang expects VA to cross the 50 percent barrier by the end of 2022 and TN to fall to four percent.

OLED monitors have recently hit the consumer market, with Alienware releasing their AW3423DW monitor earlier in 2022. Alienware's display is just the first of many that are expected to be available soon.

Trendforce expects OLED panels to have roughly 0.4 percent of the market share when they release the official 2022 report sometime next year, with estimates reaching two percent for 2023.

Wang also expects the gaming monitor market to bounce back from this minor drop in shipment numbers, estimating 21.6 million shipments in 2023. Wang believes this will be partially due to manufacturers trying new methods to draw in budget-friendly consumers by making more attractive prices and spec sheets for their entry-level monitors.

Image credit: Xxss is back