Microsoft Office is the king of productivity suites and if you use Word, Excel or Powerpoint on a regular basis, know that right now you can buy an Office license outright for just $35.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 (available for Windows and macOS) includes all the essentials like Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher, and collaboration tools like OneNote and Microsoft Teams. Office 2021 packs a new modern UI, enhancements, and features. One of our favorites, the ability to contribute with your peers in real-time on Word, Excel and Powerpoint documents.

The current deal gets you Office at over 88% off the regular price for a standalone license -- last time we promoted this, it was still an excellent deal at $59.99, but for $35.99 it looks like a no-brainer.

The latest version of Office offers a visual refresh with a cleaner style, monoline iconography, softer window corners, high DPI support, and dark mode across all applications. Dark Mode in Word not only gives you the option of dark toolbars but also a dark canvas if you want it.

Excel 2021 has added XLOOKUP for row by row searching in a table or cell range. Also, dynamic arrays and sheet views to create custom views of your worksheet without disrupting others. PowerPoint has added new slideshow recording features for presenter video recording, ink recording and laser pointer recording.

Boost your productivity with Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $35.99. Your software license keys are made available instantly for you to download and install Office 2021, available for Windows and macOS.