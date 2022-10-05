Bottom line: Corsair introduced the world to its latest wireless mechanical gaming keyboard a month ago. It's finally available to buy but you might have to crack open the piggy bank to fund the purchase.

The Corsair K100 Air wireless mechanical gaming keyboard features a minimalist design complemented by a frame measuring just 11mm at its slimmest point. It utilizes Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile key switches (tactile, 65 cN operating force, 0.8mm total travel with click), which were originally designed for the notebook market. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time they have been used in a desktop-class mechanical keyboard.

Corsair's latest affords three ways to connect to devices: wirelessly using Corsair's Slipstream Wireless technology, wirelessly via low-latency Bluetooth or wired to a PC / Mac to enable 8,000Hz hyper-polling for the maximum responsiveness.

Wireless connections are protected by AES 128-bit encryption, we are told. Other bells and whistles include 8MB of onboard storage to save up to 50 profiles, four fully programmable macro keys, a dedicated key for switching between connected devices and dedicated media keys with an aluminum volume roller.

Battery life in wireless mode is rated at up to 50 hours with RGB backlighting enabled or up to 200 hours with the lights off. The lighting system works in tandem with Corsair's iCue software for maximum customization and to sync with other Corsair RGB products. The iCue software is also where you can remap keys, program macros and manage profiles.

Corsair has set the MSRP of the K100 Air wireless mechanical gaming keyboard at $279.99, making it the most expensive in the company's lineup and besting the standard K100 ($249.99) for the distinction. The board comes backed by a two-year warranty and is shipping from today in a variety of keyboard layouts worldwide.

If that is more than you are willing to part with for a mechanical keyboard, fret not as Corsair has nearly three dozen other gaming keyboards to choose from starting at just $59.99.