In a nutshell: Dutch submersible manufacturer U-Boat Worx is hoping its upcoming creation will appeal to sailing enthusiasts and undersea explorers alike. It truly does offer the best of both worlds, but only if you've got deep enough pockets.

The Nautilus is a 1,250-ton, 37.5 meter underwater superyacht. Unveiled at the recent Monaco Yacht Show, the vessel can function both as an on-water yacht and a submersible. In yacht mode, the Nautilus affords a spacious sun deck, a freshwater pool, a bar and a dining table.

Inside, you will find a 50 square meter dinner and lounge area with four circular windows measuring nearly four meters in diameter each. The blueprint also calls for a master cabin, four additional staterooms and sleeping quarters for up to six crew members. A full galley makes meal prep and cooking a breeze, above or below the water. The interior layout can be fully customized to meet a client's specific needs and wants.

The diesel-electric will have a depth rating of 200 meters (around 656 feet), a surface cruise speed of nine knots and an underwater speed of four knots. The vessel can stay under water for up to four days at a time, with underwater endurance at cruise speed set at six hours. A tender, the Aronnax, is stowed under the aft deck.

Seasickness and treacherous weather conditions will likely become a concern of the past for owners. As U-Boat Worx founder Bert Houtman notes, if the sea becomes too rough, simply dive and continue your voyage in comfort.

U-Boat Worx is a leader in the market for small submersibles with a range of personal underwater vehicles available to the buying public. While still not exactly cheap, the Nemo series starts at 545,000 euro and can accommodate two passengers to a depth of up to 100 meters, or around 330 feet.

The U-Boat Work Nautilus starts at 25 million euro, a figure that will no doubt climb once customizations are factored in. Orders are expected to be ready within 30 months, we are told.