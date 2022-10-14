Bottom line: As more games pivot to exclusively target the current-generation consoles, the system requirements for their PC ports are becoming noticeably more demanding. Gotham Knights is the next game to echo the trend with its newly-revealed minimum requirements.

Players may need a fairly beefy system to run Warner Bros Games Montréal's Gotham Knights at anything above the lowest graphics settings when it launches on October 21. The developer published the minimum PC system requirements this week, with the recommended specs soon to come.

Warner Bros says you'll need either a GTX 1660 Ti or a Radeon RX 590 to play Gotham Knights at 1080p and 60fps on the lowest graphics settings. The 1660Ti ranks fairly high above the 1060, which has commonly appeared in the recommended settings of high-end games for the last few years.

The 1660Ti is also at least on par with the 1070 which is the minimum requirement for the Dead Space remake and Hogwarts Legacy. However, unlike Dead Space and A Plague Tale: Requiem, Gotham Knights will only require 8GB of system memory instead of 16GB.

The relatively high minimum requirements for Dead Space, Hogwarts, Requiem, and Gotham Knights on PC mirror their abandonment of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the console end. Warner Bros Games Montréal initially planned to support those older consoles with Gotham Knights but canceled the last-gen version in May.

Although we don't yet know the recommended specs for playing Gotham Knights with higher settings or at 4K, they are likely to be demanding, given the title's minimum requirements and recently revealed PC feature set. Earlier this month, Warner Bros revealed the game will support ray-traced reflections, XeSS, FSR 2, and DLSS 2, but not the RTX 40 series-exclusive frame rate generation of DLSS 3. The upper spec tiers for Gotham Knights will likely include the higher-end RTX 30-series and Radeon 6000 series GPUs and a 16GB system RAM recommendation.

On the CPU end, the game will require relatively recent mid-range CPUs like the i5-9600K (3.7GHz) or a Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz). According to the Steam page, it will exclusively use DirectX 12 and need 45GB of storage space.

Gotham Knights launches on October 21 for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series consoles.