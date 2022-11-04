In brief: Are you looking for an old-but-still-good free game? One that you can try without worrying about wasting money on something you don't like? There's always something available on the PC platform, and right now that includes one of the best team-based multiplayer games from a few years ago: Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

Developer Fatshark is giving away Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the game's release. For those who have never had the pleasure, it builds on the four-player (maximum), co-operative style of gameplay made popular by Left 4 Dead, setting the action in Warhammer's Fantasy universe during the early days of the End Times.

From now until November 7, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to download and keep forever via Steam.

Not only can you grab the base game gratis, but on November 8, the Trail of Treachery DLC, which contains the first of a two-part adventure, will be free to download. The second mission will be released next year.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a tremendous amount of fun, especially when you and your team are taking on hoards of Skaven ratmen and the forces of Chaos. If anything, it'll help you get in some practice ahead of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's November 30 release. Pre-ordering the upcoming game grants early access on November 17, and Vermintide 1 and 2 players will receive some cosmetic DLC for Darktide.

There are other free PC games available right now. The Epic Games Store's regular weekly offerings are Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament. They're available for nothing until November 10 at 8am PT / 11am ET.

Elsewhere, Amazon Prime subscribers can grab seven free titles from November's Prime Gaming giveaway. There are a few classics in the bunch, including Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. There's also some free in-game content being given away for Grand Theft Auto Online, Destiny 2, Minecraft Dungeons, and World of Tanks.