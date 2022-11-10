Rumor mill: Following rumors earlier this week that Nvidia would be rebranding its "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB as the RTX 4070 Ti and release it in January, another leaker has backed up this claim while narrowing the launch date down to January 5.

The latest news on Nvidia's renaming of the RTX 4080 12GB comes from reliable leaker MEGAsizeGPU. They backed up Kopite7kimi's claims from earlier this week that Nvidia will be going with the RTX 4070 Ti name, which is something we expected, and launching in January.

MEGAsizeGPU believes the next Lovelace entry will arrive on January 5. Other sources claim that Nvidia will unveil the RTX 4070 Ti on January 3, lift the review embargo on January 4, and launch a day later. We've long heard that the new card will land during CES 2023. The event officially starts on January 5, so the rumored dates line up.

MEGAsizeGPU has also included a screenshot allegedly showing the RTX 4070 Ti's box design template. It only lists features we already know about, such as DLSS 3.0, rather than any specs, but we're expecting those to be unchanged from the RTX 4080 12GB: a full-fat AD104 GPU, 12GB of GDDR6X@ 21 Gbps, 192-bit memory bus, and bandwidth up to 504 GB/s.

Based on charts Nvidia released before it unlaunched the RTX 4080 12GB, the card is about 30% slower than the 16GB version that arrives on November 16. Assuming the specs are unchanged, the RTX 4070 Ti should offer the same performance.

How much Nvidia intends to charge for the RTX 4070 Ti remains unclear. The RTX 4080 12GB was going to have an $899 MSRP, which is what made people so angry in the first place, and the RTX 3070 Ti launched at $599, so we could see a price between those figures.

Nvidia will also be aware that AMD recently unveiled the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, coming in at $999 and $899, respectively. Team green knows it will have to price the RTX 4070 Ti competitively if it wants to win back former fans who have been disappointed by the Lovelace launch so far.